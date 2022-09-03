Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Pope and the Prince of Reggaeton.

Earlier this week, J Balvin attended the Vitae Summit at the Vatican, and he got to meet Pope Francis himself, and even snuck in a few selfies.

READ MORE: J Balvin Shares Sentimental Meaning Behind His Baby Boy’s Name

In a post on Instagram, Balvin shared the selfies, along with a video of him chatting with the Catholic leader.

On his Instagram Story, Balvin also shared a picture of him hugging the Pope.

Organized by the Vitae Global Foundation, the two-day summit was intended to “leverage the arts, media, and entertainment to trigger a cultural transformation that promotes the common good, universal values, and an encounter between people.”

READ MORE: J Balvin Reacts To Backlash Over Winning Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year

The summit attracted plenty of high-profile celebs, including Denzel Washington, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Marcus Mumford and David Oyelowo.

Oyelowo thanked the Pope for the meeting, writing on Instagram, “Thank you Pope Francis for the profound privilege to discuss and celebrate the power of storytelling to heal, redeem and demonstrate love to the world.”