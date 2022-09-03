Adele can add “Emmy winner” to her list of accomplishments.
On Saturday night, the 34-year-old “Hello” singer won a statue at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special.
The award was in recognition of Adele’s TV special “Adele One Night Only”, which aired Nov. 14, 2021.
Rumor has it that @Adele: One Night Only (@CBS) just won the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/Rud6oHRmPC
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 4, 2022
With her first Emmy win, Adele is adding to a slew of other major award wins, including 15 Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song for her hit James Bond theme “Skyfall”.
All that’s left now is for the singer to win a Tony Award in order to reach the coveted EGOT club.
17 entertainers have earned EGOT status, winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, including Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg and more.
On Twitter, fans celebrated Adele’s latest award win.
.@Adele is now 3/4 to her EGOT status!
She has won a total of 15 Grammys, 1 Oscar and 1 Emmy! pic.twitter.com/YqY5wt2Vt6
— Adele Global (@AdeleGlobaI) September 4, 2022
Ladies and gentlemen an EGO😍
ADELE WIN AN EMMY
ADELE WIN AN EMMY
ADELE WIN AN EMMY
ADELE WIN AN EMMY#Emmys #emmys2022 #outstandingachievementintelevision https://t.co/fxPgwneMBX
— miss adele singingwoman🪐vibes (@VibesAdele) September 4, 2022
Congrats Adele ❤️ https://t.co/OMZ5UujZOq
— g_f_m_a🎀 (@g_f_m_a) September 4, 2022