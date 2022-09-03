Chadwick Boseman’s final role has won him another award.

On Saturday night at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, the late “Black Panther” star won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

READ MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Two Years After His Death

Boseman won the posthumous award for the Marvel animated series “What If…?”, in which he put a different spin on his superhero character, playing him as the “Guardians of the Galaxy” mash-up Star Lord T’Challa.

Also nominated this year for posthumous awards were Norm MacDonald and Jessica Walter, who was nominated in the same category at Boseman for her role in “Archer”.

Taylor Simone Ledward — Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

“When I learned that Chadwick had been nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording it, what was going on in the world and what was going on in our world and being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” said Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward, accepting the prize on his behalf.

“What a beautifully-aligned moment it really is, that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him in his career and to the world, but also that it would be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future,” continued.

READ MORE: Angela Bassett On Losing Co-Stars Like Whitney Houston And Chadwick Boseman: ‘The Loss Can Be Overwhelming’

Ledward concluded, “Particularly with everything he said about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet at this very time and how you can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if?’ Unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me?’ So thank you.”

Five actors in the history of the Emmys have won posthumous prizes, including “Bewitched” star Alice Pearce in 1966, “The Price” star David Burns in 1971, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” actress Diana Hyland in 1977 and Raul Julia for “The Burning Season” in 1995.