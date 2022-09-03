The Beatles are still receiving big honours.

On Saturday night, the acclaimed Disney+ documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr shared the award along with director Peter Jackson and fellow series producers Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olsen and Jonathan Clyde.

Accepting the award, Jackson said, “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps. This could not have been made without the unfailing support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon], Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love. Finally, a big shout out to The Beatles. Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exhuberant, joyous… Your music is so profound and I think it’s actually embedded in our DNA.”

Jackson also won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for his work on the series.

“Get Back” was up against “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, “The Andy Warhol Diaries”, “100 Foot Wave” and “We Need to Talk About Cosby”.

The three-part documentary charted The Beatles’ legendary Get Back sessions, in which they wrote and recorded the bulk of material that would form their final album, Let It Be, released after their break-up, leading up to their iconic rooftop performance.