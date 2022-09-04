The Weeknd was just a few songs into the second of two sold-out shows in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night when he cut things short after losing his voice.

Billboard reports that the Toronto-born singer was midway through his hit “I Can’t Feel My Face” when he halted the song as his voice gave out.

After stopping the show, The Weeknd returned to the stage to announce he was cancelling the show.

READ MORE: A Young Fan Gave The Weeknd ‘Oreos And A Drawing’ After The Singer Flew Him Out To A Show Following Cancelled Toronto Gig

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it,” he told the crowd.

“I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he added. “I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

Described by Billboard as “visibly upset,” The Weeknd told the 70,000 fans in attendance, “You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

Soon after exiting the stage, he shared a message on Twitter to explain what had taken place.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote.

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Blackpink’s Jennie Featured In New Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Idol’

“My deepest apologies to my fans here,” he added. “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”