Did Pete Davidson date Kim Kardashian because of a mutual attraction or was he secretly sent into her life by unnamed forces as a “pawn” who would push Kanye West into “illegal” activity that would cost him custody of his children?

The latter is the latest conspiracy theory cooked up by Kanye West, which he shared with his 16.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday, Sept. 3.

In his post, West references a comment from NFL star Tom Brady that led him to the conclusion that Brady “must hate Skete tooooo Leave him aloooooone,” continuing to use his “Skete” nickname for the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Is Allegedly In Trauma Therapy Because Of Kanye West’s Online Abuse: REPORT

“Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,” West continued.

“I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life,” West wrote.

“Of [sic] hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body,” wrote West, before also taking some shots at rap rival Kid Cudi.

READ MORE: Kanye West Jokes ‘Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28’ After Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Split

“I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is I was like He worked at the Bape store selling Daniel Cherry hats to tourist,” West wrote.