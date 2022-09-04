Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, brought down the house while sitting in on drums for a powerful performance during Saturday’s tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

During the Foo Fighters’ set, the band was backed by numerous drummers throughout the night — including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — until the 16-year-old Hawkins became the final drummer of the evening to sit behind the kit.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told the audience.

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” Grohl continued. “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Taylor Hawkins playing the drums during “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters during the tribute show to his dad, has me 😭 pic.twitter.com/pBiyPurMC9 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 4, 2022

The teen drummer proved his late father had taught him a thing or two as he backed the band for a powerful, emotional performance of “My Hero” that led to a tsunami of praise on social media.

Shane Hawkins, the 16-year-old son of the late Taylor Hawkins, sits behind the kit for the Foo Fighters performance of ‘My Hero’ and now my eyes are sweating.

https://t.co/CRV85u37Z5 — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) September 3, 2022

This is my favourite moment in musical history. Shane Hawkins coming in faaaaaaaast and Dave Grohl shouting "aaw shhiiitt!!" #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/tmprRgaqKF — Martin Collier (@TSARMAC) September 3, 2022

The pure joy and happiness on Dave’s face while watching Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins play drums on My Hero 😭😭 #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/SNd6uAoLdE — KRush (@Krush59) September 3, 2022

Shane Hawkins is 16 years old, and gave the most incredible performance on drums of “My Hero” at his own Dad’s tribute concert at Wembley. How on Earth did he hold it together? Surely one of the most poignant moments in rock history. #taylorhawkinstribute https://t.co/dK6m8YBtla — Dr Sunil Rodger 🇺🇦 (@sunildvr) September 3, 2022