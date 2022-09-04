Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, brought down the house while sitting in on drums for a powerful performance during Saturday’s tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

During the Foo Fighters’ set, the band was backed by numerous drummers throughout the night — including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — until the 16-year-old Hawkins became the final drummer of the evening to sit behind the kit.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told the audience.

“And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” Grohl continued. “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

 

The teen drummer proved his late father had taught him a thing or two as he backed the band for a powerful, emotional performance of “My Hero” that led to a tsunami of praise on social media.