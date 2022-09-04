(L-R) Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

As preliminary Emmys are awarded in advance of this year’s ceremony on Sept. 12, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show has picked up this year’s award for Outstanding Variety Special.

This year’s halftime show, produced by Jesse Collins and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and marked the first time the Super Bowl showcased hip hop artists, with a 17-minute performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

As Variety points out, this also marks the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has won and Emmy in that category.

“I am nervous, man. Jay is watching,” said Executive Producer Jesse Collins of Jay-Z while accepting the award.

“First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honour,” he continued. “It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”

The halftime show — which was officially titled “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent” — also places Eminem one step closer to joining the EGOT club.

With 15 Grammys and a 2003 Oscar for Best Original Song (for “Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile”), Eminem’s Emmy win now puts him just one Tony Award away from an EGOT.