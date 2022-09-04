Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit got married on Saturday.

The “Fast & Furious” star and the businessman said “I do” during a ceremony in Redondo Beach, California. Brewster stunned in a fitted white gown featuring an embroidered lace corset and a floor-length veil while Morfit looked dapper in a dark-coloured tuxedo paired with a white dress shirt, bowtie and shiny shoes.

READ MORE: Jordana Brewster ‘Never Got To Tell’ Late ‘Fast Saga’ Co-Star Paul Walker She Had A Crush On Him

Several cars from the “Fast & Furious” films, a franchise which Brewster has been a part of since 2001 when its first film released, were included in the couple’s ceremony.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — Photo: CB/CB / BACKGRID

Members from the beloved film franchise also attended the wedding, including Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Paul Walkers’ daughter, Meadow. The 23-year-old model took to Instagram to congratulate her “sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful celebration of love,” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing. “I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever.”

In a snapshot shared by Ludacris, the rapper posed next to Diesel and Meadow, and complimented her in the heartfelt caption.

“My Brother @paulwalker is Smiling Down From Heaven. His Daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the World Created Her to Be. Legacy Lives On #love.”

READ MORE: Alexandra Daddario Marries Andrew Form — See The Stunning Wedding Pics

In July 2020, Brewster and Morfit were first linked when the two were spotted holding hands in Santa Monica. Nearly one year later, Glamour published a candid essay written by Brewster in June 2021, in which she revealed that she and Morfit had actually met four years prior, when the two were both still married to their previous partners. In September 2021, the 42-year-old actress shared that she was engaged.

This is Brewster’s second marriage. For 13 years, the actress was married to director Andrew Form, whom she shares sons Rowan, 6, and Julian, 8 with, before they decided to separate.