Florence Pugh will not be joining co-star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde at the Venice International Film Festival press conference for their new film “Don’t Worry Darling”.

The new film has been dogged with controversy over the circumstances involving Shia LaBeouf exiting the leading role and then replaced by Harry Styles, with whom Wilde became romantically involved during filming.

As Deadline reports, “fireworks” are expected at Monday’s presser for the film, given that Wilde and LaBeouf have offered wildly different accounts of his departure from the film, while some reports have claimed Pugh was distressed by Wilde and Styles openly flaunting their relationship on the set.

Pugh’s non-attendance at the presser, however, is reported to be a matter of scheduling, due to her current commitments filming Denis Villaneuve’s “Dune” sequel in Budapest.

According to Deadline, the press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 Venice time, while Pugh’s flight isn’t scheduled to arrive until 1:30 or 2 p.m.

As a result, she’s expected to walk the red carpet, watch the film and then jump back onto another plane in order to get back to the “Dune 2” set to resume filming — which Deadline reports has always been the plan.