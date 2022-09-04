One picture perfect celebration of love! Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall commemorated their marriage with an idyllic Hawaiian wedding ceremony, several months after the pair actually tied the knot.

Christina took to Instagram on Sunday to share some sweet snapshots of their beautiful destination wedding, which took place on Maui.

READ MORE: How Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Kids Reacted to Heather Rae's Pregnancy News

In one photo, Christina and Josh are standing on some large seaside boulders on the beach, with the sun setting behind them, as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes while wearing their wedding ensembles.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” the HGTV star captioned the pic. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

READ MORE: Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead Congratulates Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa on Pregnancy News

Christina also took to her Instagram stories to share some additional photos from the grand ceremony, including one pic of the newlyweds exchanging a kiss under the wood arch where they exchanged vows.

The stunning bride looked striking in a white, semi-sheer, floral patterned lace wedding gown while Josh wore a beige tuxedo and black dress shoes.

READ MORE: See Inside Christina Hall's New Home With Husband Josh

Christina and Josh Hall — Photo: Instagram/ TheChristinaHall

The lavish wedding ceremony comes five months after ET first confirmed that Christina and Josh had quietly wed and were officially married. Christina changed her last name to Hall, from Haack, in early April.

Christina and Josh were first linked in July, one month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Christina and Ant are parents to 2-year-old Hudson. Christina is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and 7-year-old son, Brayden, with ex-husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Congrats once again to the happy couple.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy for Voicing T’Challa in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Animated Series

Travis Barker Pens Special Message to Kourtney Kardashian After She Joins Him for a ‘Special Night’

Bindi, Terri and Robert Remember Steve Irwin on Anniversary of His Death