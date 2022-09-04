Former “NCIS” actress, Pauley Perrette, opened up about a “massive stroke” she suffered last year.

On Friday, the 53-year-old revealed the news on Twitter, sharing a video of herself saying, “Oh my God, it’s September 2nd, it’s the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here. Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?”

In the footage, Perrette referred to a severe reaction she had to hair dye in 2014 which nearly killed her.

Alongside the clip, the actress and activist wrote, “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.

“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!” she continued.

Perrette exited “NCIS” in 2018.