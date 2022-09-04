In Kate Hudson’s latest Instagram post, the actress shared that things got heated during her hike with fiancé Danny Fujikawa after the two got lost.

“Ever been on a hike where you got lost, lasted an entire day in the scorching heat, rationing water and almost ended a relationship? We have,” the “Fools Gold” star captioned a video of herself, recorded by Fujikawa.

The clip, posted on Sunday, sees Hudson wearing a white bikini featuring a blue bird print as she laughs about the couple’s frustration over the frightening tribulation.

“Honey, the fight was on another level,” Hudson, 43, says in the video while shaking the sand out of her red cover-up. “We got lost. We had no idea where we were. We like … scaled rocks. I almost threw my ring into the water and said ‘we’re over!’

“And now we’re back,” she joked as she walked into the water.

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016. Last September, the couple, who share three-year-old daughter Rani, announced their engagement.

A day before the pair’s rocky hike, Hudson celebrated World Beard Day on Sept. 3 in honour of her fiancé.

“Did someone say it was #WorldBeardDay?! Shoutout to my man and his many beard stages,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself next to her beau rocking his long beard.