Olivia Wilde declined to speak in detail about those Florence Pugh feud rumours as she appeared at a Venice Film Festival press conference to discuss her new movie “Don’t Worry Darling”.

The director of the flick, which stars Harry Styles and Pugh as lead characters Jack and Alice, was asked whether she could “clear the air” about the alleged falling out with Pugh.

Wilde responded, “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune’.

“I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” the actress, who was joined at Monday’s press conference by her cast members Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, added.

Olivia Wilde talking about "Florence Pugh" & internet drama.#DontWorryDarling . pic.twitter.com/DmR7e2NtN4 — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) September 5, 2022

There have been rumours surrounding Pugh and Wilde for a while now, with the filmmaker recently shutting down claims that Pugh was paid less than Styles on the flick. There were also rumours that Pugh wasn’t thrilled about Wilde and Styles starting up a romantic relationship during the shoot.

Pugh reportedly couldn’t make the conference as her flight to Venice from Budapest, Hungary, where she is currently filming the “Dune” sequel, was arriving with just enough time for her to walk the red carpet.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde attend “Don’t Worry Darling” photocall at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

According to Variety, another journalist at the conference tried to ask about Shia LaBeouf’s claims that he wasn’t fired from the movie, despite Wilde recently suggesting that was the case in an interview.

The press conference moderator, who is a senior programmer for the festival, insisted Wilde had already answered the question in part when she was asked about Pugh.

LaBeouf recently hit back at Wilde’s suggestions that he was axed from the movie, claiming that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time.”