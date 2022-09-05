Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Halifax police were on scene of a fatal stabbing in downtown Halifax on Sept. 4, 2022.

Online tributes have been pouring in for a well-known Dartmouth, N.S. rapper who died after being stabbed on the Halifax waterfront early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed the victim is Patrick Wayne Stay, 36, and that his death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 1600-block of Lower Water Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with stab wounds.

Read more: Fire extinguished after car ‘engulfed in flames’ in Halifax area:

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released any details of a possible suspect, but said there was no immediate threat to the general public.

Investigators were on scene of the stabbing on Lower Water Street in Halifax on Sunday afternoon. — Alexa MacLean/Global News

‘On his way to a bright future’

Family, friends and the music community have been paying tribute to Pat Stay, a successful battle rapper.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family called Stay an “an honourable man who was on his way to a bright future.”

Rest In Peace Pat Stay. 💔😔 This culture loves you and we are all in pain from this devastating news. Condolences and prayers to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/oGGN0xHXdp — Let’s Talk Battle Rap (@LTBRpodcast) September 4, 2022

During an interview with Global News Morning in September 2020 to promote a hip hop fundraising concert for mental health, Stay described battle rap as his passion.

“Battle rap is kind of like, I would say, spoken word poetry mixed with a roasting session in rhyme form,” he said.

“Coming up, as a young man, I was always a class clown and always, you know, one of those guys and it just kind of fit my personality. And I took it from from Halifax to Toronto and then all over the world, literally all over the world. And it’s amazing.”

Stay had just released his latest track on Friday.

Drake posted after the tragic news emerged online:

Credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi

See more tributes below.

RIP PAT STAY, Praying For The Battle Rap Community 🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 4, 2022

BRO WTF RIP PAT STAY. NO MAN NO — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 4, 2022

RIP Pat Stay, a legend in battle rap and one of my biggest inspirations and influences when i did rap battles. He did a cameo for me a few years ago shouting out pumpkin gang, which was awesome. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/YTtvuVuoku — welyn 🎃 (@welyn) September 4, 2022

Rip Pat Stay… I just reacted to ya song last night and sent yu the link…WTF I literally just talked to brah 🙏🏾 My condolences to the family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7LyJExq7w0 — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) September 4, 2022

With a file from The Canadian Press

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.