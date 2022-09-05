Maude Apatow is counting her blessings.

The “Euphoria” actress spoke with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, PORTER for their cover story about the pressures of instant fame and what it’s like coming from a famous Hollywood family.

Apatow became a breakout star after the success of the HBO teen drama drove the cast to instant fame. Speaking on the resulting attention, she admitted it was a bit much to handle.

“After season one came out, it was kind of crazy. Then season two comes and it gets even crazier, I can’t get my head around it… but I’m so glad that people like it,” she said.

Maude Apatow – Photo: Net-a-Porter

The reaction is surprising for Apatow who grew up Hollywood royalty. Her father is the famous writer-director Judd Apatow while her mother is actress Leslie Mann. The lineage, however, has led people to believe nepotism earned Apatow her role on the show.

“At first, I was sad… I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” she reflected. “A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work. It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

Despite her famous family, the 24-year-old had to audition for her role like everyone else.

“The final one was with the network; it’s you in a room, performing in front of 15 people in suits. I was so anxious I just blacked out,” she said of the grueling process.

While her family may not have helped her land her role, the young actress said that her parents help her with the more creative parts of her career.

“Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him,” revealed Apatow. “I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super-helpful. So is my mom.”

Apatow’s acting career is already taking off with season 3 of “Euphoria” about to begin shooting, but she doesn’t plan to stop there. Her foray into writing actually came from advice her father gave her regarding acting.

“My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what’s going to come next. He always encouraged me to write,” she recalled. “You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don’t know how they’re gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things.”

Read the full interview on PORTER available now.