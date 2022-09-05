George Clooney’s onscreen kissing was once criticized by a director.

The actor and his “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts recently spoke to the New York Times about their new flick, with one scene seeing them drunkenly dance to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, embarrassing their daughter and her friends.

When asked if the whole thing was choreographed, Roberts responds: “People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t put steps to it. You have to just open the box and let the magic fly.”

Clooney recalls, “I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, ‘Not like that.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!’

“It was sort of that same way here, because everyone had plans for how we should dance, and then we were like, ‘Well, actually we’ve got some really bad dance moves in real life.’ Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the sickest part.”

As the reporter then questions Clooney more about his kissing comments, the actor shares: “And we kiss in this. But I don’t want give the whole shop away.”

Roberts says of audiences expecting a kiss, “One kiss. And we did it for, like, six months.”

Clooney adds, “Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes.’ She was like, ‘What the hell?'” as Roberts jokes, “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing.”

Clooney laughs, “Well, we had to get it right.”

As the “ER” star pokes fun at his age later on in the interview, the reporter then mentions a shirtless scene that he does opposite an angry dolphin in the film.

Roberts praises, “And looking fine, thank you very much!”

Clooney quips, “That was a pretty quick shot, I’ll tell you that. The dolphin looked better.”