Adriana Lima just expanded her family.

The supermodel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers on Aug. 29. Their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born in California and was named after the beautiful array of colours in water.

She shared the happy news with an Instagram post revealing the baby’s eye as well as explaining the origins of the unique name.

“Cyan is the colour between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” she captioned the post.

“Cyan is the colour of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite colour… the colour of our baby boy’s eyes,” she wrote. “Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22”.

A source told People that the “baby already has mommy’s lips and eyes” and that “mom and baby are at home and healthy.”

Lima is already a mother of two, sharing 12-year-old Valentina and 9-year-old Sienna with her ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

The couple announced the pregnancy back in February of this year in a surprise TikTok where Lima sprang the results on her unsuspecting boyfriend.

“Andre likes to scare me… but today is payback!” she said in the video.

Lima and Lemmers revealed their relationship to the world in September 2021 where they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival.