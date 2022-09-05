Tiffany Haddish has spoken out after an anonymous woman accused her and Aries Spears of exploiting her and her brother in a sexually charged video skit when they were younger.

Haddish posted on social media on Monday, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she added, seemingly referencing the “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Funny or Die sketch.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the anonymous female plaintiff Jane Doe sued Haddish and Spears, alleging that she and her younger brother were duped into participating in the skits as kids.

The “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Funny or Die sketch reportedly included her brother, who was 7 at the time, in his underwear.

Spears’ character lusted after the boy to R. Kelly’s “Bump and Grind” in the clip, which was said to have ended with the boy showing an interest in the man.

The video, which featured Haddish as the mom, had the warning “watch who you leave your kids with.”

Funny or Die, where the video in question had been posted, said it was removed back in 2018, called it “absolutely disgusting,” THR reported.

It was previously reported that the comedians were being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish is also sued for negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud.

The female plaintiff and the male plaintiff, who claim to still be traumatized over the alleged acts, seek general and special damages.

In a statement to ET, Haddish’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, said the lawsuit was “frivolous.”

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” the statement read.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”