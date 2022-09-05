Jan Josephs has died at 74.

The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs died of a heart attack on Aug. 26.

Margaret shared news of his death in an emotional Instagram post.

“Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday , he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him,” she captioned the post.

“We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other,” she continued. “We spoke everyday, he was my family.”

She added, “Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally , he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.”

Rather than a recent photo, Margaret explained she wanted to use a photo of him in his prime.

“I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favourites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday my angel 🙏🙏🙏,” 💔💔,” she concluded.

Margaret and Jan were married in 1994, with Jan in full custody of his three children from a previous marriage. They were divorced in 2013 after Margaret had an affair with Joe Benigno whom she married in the same year.

The exes share a 26-year-old biological son together.