Harry Styles is starring in two huge movies this year, but he still doesn’t think he knows what he’s doing when it comes to acting.

The hitmaker plays a lead role in Olivia Wilde’s new flick “Don’t Worry Darling”, which aired at Venice Film Festival on Monday.

Styles said when discussing the much-talked about film, which also stars Florence Pugh: “Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

He went on to say that he thinks music and acting are “opposite in a lot of ways,” adding: “Making music is a really personal thing.”

Styles appeared at a press conference in Venice alongside his co-stars Wilde, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde attend “Don’t Worry Darling” photocall at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Styles, who previously starred in the 2017 flick “Dunkirk”, and Wilde met on the set of the movie in 2020 and are now dating.

The musician continued, “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences you’ve had and stuff, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else.

“That’s what I find the most fun about it. It’s playing pretend and exploring different things. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help with creativity whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

“It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessary your own,” Styles continued, according to Variety. “This world [of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’] is supposedly so perfect; it was fun to play pretend in it. It’s like driving fun cars, a lot of fun stuff as well. We were lucky to have that world built so well around us, so we could play in reality instead of pretending everything [which] was nice.”

Styles said of what he hopes people come away from the movie thinking: “What we hope people take away from the movie is — what does it take for someone to give up in order to do what’s right and step out [of their bubble]? We’re all able to sit in a really comfortable life and ignore the consequences of what’s happened in the world. But there’s no denying that those consequences exist.”

He went on to say of his future in acting, “I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy. In terms of the future… I enjoy both. It’s all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other.”

Styles is also starring in “My Policeman”, which will have its world premiere at TIFF next week.