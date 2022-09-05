There wasn’t any PDA on this red carpet.

On Monday, Olivia Wilde was joined by her cast for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival, including her current boyfriend Harry Styles.

The director looked gorgeous in a yellow dress featuring silver-coloured beads and accents, while Styles looked dapper in a blue suit with enormous collar points. Both outfits were Gucci.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival – Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the red carpet premiere were star Florence Pugh, who did not make it to the film’s press conference over the weekend amid rumours of bad blood between her and Wilde.

She was flanked by Chris Pine and Nick Kroll, along with Sydney Chandley and Gemma Chan.

Despite dating, Wilde and Styles kept things entirely professional on the red carpet, posing separately and standing apart from each other during the big cast photo line-up.

Along with the rumours surrounding Pugh and Wilde, the director has also faced controversy over her claim that she fired Shia LaBeouf from the film, after which he shared evidence that he had, in fact, quit the movie despite her attempts to keep him on.

LaBeouf was ultimately replaced by Styles, which is how the former One Direction singer met Wilde.

“Don’t Worry Darling” opens in theatres Sept. 23.