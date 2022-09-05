Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, U.K.

Meghan Markle looked stunning in red as she was joined by Prince Harry for the One Young World Summit in Manchester, U.K. on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex is delivering a speech about gender equality at the event, with the pair getting cheers from the crowd as they arrived at Bridgewater Hall.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Return To U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the building! Let’s go #OneYoungWorld pic.twitter.com/aQdDRgaqtS — M.T. Omoniyi (@MikeOmoniyiCS) September 5, 2022

Harry and Meghan arrived in the city by train for the annual bash, which brings together more than 2,000 of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester, U.K. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle arrives at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, U.K. Credit: KIERAN / SplashNews.com

Meghan is a counselor for the organization, alongside Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others.

READ MORE: Don Lemon Admits ‘It’s A Bit Shocking’ That Meghan Markle Has Only Just Understood What It’s Like To Be Treated As A ‘Black Woman’

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan join @OneYoungWorld counsellors on stage at the summit’s opening ceremony, including former Irish Head of State and climate justice advocate, President Mary Robinson; USA Olympian, Ibtihaj Muhammad; and oceanographer and author, Prof Sylvia Earle. pic.twitter.com/MsZSxj9rIZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 5, 2022

The Duchess’ speech about gender equality comes on the same day as it was revealed that Liz Truss would be replacing Boris Johnson as the U.K.’s new prime minister.

Meghan Markle is giving a speech about gender inequality in the UK today. It takes a special kind of stupid to claim women are being held back on the SAME DAY they named a Female Prime Minister. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time Meghan has attended a One Young World summit, with her previously making an appearance in 2014 and 2016 as a counselor and attending the 2019 event with Harry.

Meghan and Harry’s return to the U.K. comes after they attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

During their latest trip, the Sussexes will also make a brief stop in Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to London for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

A spokesperson for the couple previously confirmed they were “delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”