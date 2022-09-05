Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow is saying goodbye to summer 2022.

Over the weekend, the Goop founder shared a post on Instagram featuring a series of photos showing how she spent her summer, including a rare pic with her children.

“Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings💙,” she wrote.

In the slideshow, Paltrow poses for a photo with her two kids, 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses.

Another photo shows Paltrow and Moses together on a runway in front of a small airplane.

Other photos in the set feature more friends and family, including one picture of Paltrows mom, Blythe Danner.