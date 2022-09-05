Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelsea Ballerini is getting vulnerable on social media.

The country star shared a raw TikTok to her account after filing for divorce from her husband of five years, Morgan Evans.

She captioned the video, “a complex time.”.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress To ACM Honors

The video features Ballerini sitting in a bathtub with wet eyes as she listens to the emotional song “Complex (demo)” by Katie Gregson MacLeod.

“I’m wearing his boxers / I’m being a good wife / We won’t be together / But maybe the next life,” MacLeod sings. “I need him like watеr / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / Hе turns off the big light.”

As the clip closes out, she dips her head below the water, sinking into the tub.

The 28-year-old first shared news of her separation on Aug. 29 with a heartbreaking Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Performs ‘Heartfirst’ From Quarantine In Her Backyard At The 2022 CMT Music Awards

“This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she wrote at the time.

Evans later confirmed the news with his own Instagram Story reports People.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” wrote the singer.

Ballerini and Evans first met in 2016 at the CMC Awards in Australia. They were engaged in December and were married a year later.