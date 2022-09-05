Colin Farrell wants real conversation.

On Monday, the actor attended the press conference ahead of the premiere of his new movie “The Banshees of Inisherin” at the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking about the film, from “Three Billboards of Ebbing, Missouri” director Martin McDonagh, Farrell said he thinks it could be a counter to the current “Information Age.”

He explained that the story, about two men in who face trouble when one decides suddenly to end their longtime friendship, “takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist.”

Farrell continued, “When push comes to shove we will always return to good chats. It’s like the people who don’t believe in God until they’ve overdosed on a drug.”

The actor then shared how the themes of the film relate to current so-called “cancel culture” and the need to be able to talk to other people about serious issues.

“Conversation, sharing thoughts and feelings with each other,” he said. “It’s a world that is so quick to pull the trigger of judgment on each other, we’re so quick to cancel now with cancel culture and all these things. But to actually have discourse, to have conversation and exchange ideas in a way that is as open to your opinion being changed as it is to being shared is a gorgeous thing.

He added, “I don’t think that’ll ever die even if it’s been supplanted by a little technology.”

Meanwhile, Farrell’s co-star Brendan Gleeson, with whom he’s reuniting for the first time since starring together in McDonagh’s “In Bruges”, explained how the film explores male relationships.

“I’m glad to see male friendship as something valuable at the moment when the readjustment of everyone’s relationships with everybody is under reconsideration,” he said. “The valuing of male friendship against a bromance to me is very deep and pertinent right now.”

He added that re-teaming with McDonagh and Farrell was “creative and personally invigorating.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” will also screen at TIFF before opening in theatres Oct. 21.