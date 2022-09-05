Don’t try this at home!

Back in April, Tom Cruise sent a video greeting from the set of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” to attendees at CinemaCon, and now that video has dropped online.

The video quickly went viral over the weekend thanks to the death-defying stunt Cruise performs, addressing the audience while standing on top of a biplane playing miles up in the air.

I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022

“Hey everyone! Wish I could be there with you,” Cruise says in the video. “I’m sorry about the extra noise. As you can see, we’re filming the latest installment of ‘Mission: Impossible’ right now. And right now we’re over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we’re making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theaters.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie then pops up in another plane, informing Cruise that they’re “losing the light” and getting low on fuel.

For an eye-popping finale, the plane turns sideways and downward with Cruise still standing up, holding onto the camera rig attached to the top wing.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theatres July 14, 2023, with Part Two coming in 2024.