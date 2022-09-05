Watching your kids leave home is never easy.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Leah Remini shared her experience of sending her daughter Sofia off to college.

“Bringing our only child to college for the first time has been the most excruciatingly painful and proudest moment of my life. I have never cried so much in my life. I am only comforted by meeting other parents at Target who bonded with me over our mutual pain and pride,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself with Sofia as a youngster.

It is the hardest thing I have ever done, and I’m still torturing myself with the idea that I might have pushed my daughter on the college track because I never got to go when I was her age,” she continued. “I am entering my second year at NYU, so now we’re both college students! I know many of you are going through this, not just sending your kids to college for the first time, but many of my friends are sending their children to kindergarten for the first time, and I remember that day like it was yesterday.”

Remini went on, “Angelo and I sat in the parking lot of our daughter’s school, crying like babies, and discussed pulling her out and homeschooling her. It is not easy to let go; change is so hard. It feels so unbelievably wrong to get on a plane without my daughter and leave her to be an adult when she is still just our baby in my and her dad’s eyes. I don’t look forward to going home where my daughter’s room will be empty without her until she comes home for Thanksgiving.”

Finally, she said, “My heart goes out to all the parents and caretakers who might be going through this bittersweet journey,” before adding, “The good news is, Thanksgiving is in 83 days…”

The post also reveals that her daughter’s big college move was the reason she wasn’t able to attend BFF Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia Late last month.