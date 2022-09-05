Fans can’t get enough of this Chris Pine video.

The actor is in Venice for the premiere of his new film “Don’t Worry Darling”, and he sat down for an interview alongside fellow star Harry Styles, leading to one very viral clip.

On Twitter, one user shared a snippet from the interview, zooming in on Pine’s face as Styles answers a question.

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like movie,” Styles says, as his co-star appears to zone out. “It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that y’know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen.”

Evidently, plenty of others were right there with Pine in response to Styles’ comments, sharing jokes and spreading the clip to the tune of over 100,000 likes.

Others also poked fun at the controversies surrounding the film, which has been dogged by rumours of star Florence Pugh not getting along with director Olivia Wilde and more.