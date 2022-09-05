Fans can’t get enough of this Chris Pine video.

The actor is in Venice for the premiere of his new film “Don’t Worry Darling”, and he sat down for an interview alongside fellow star Harry Styles, leading to one very viral clip.

On Twitter, one user shared a snippet from the interview, zooming in on Pine’s face as Styles answers a question.

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like movie,” Styles says, as his co-star appears to zone out. “It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that y’know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen.”

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Evidently, plenty of others were right there with Pine in response to Styles’ comments, sharing jokes and spreading the clip to the tune of over 100,000 likes.

Chris Pine is getting so many extra points in the White Chris rankings for politely enduring this whole fiasco. https://t.co/9F95VGMhoo — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) September 5, 2022

I’ve been a diehard Chris Pine fan for nearly 20 years now so I consider myself something of an expert, and I can confidently say he is reconsidering all his life choices here… literally dissociating from his surroundings https://t.co/RZujeSveoo — may (@creepertastic) September 5, 2022

Chris Pine looking like a white suburban mom the morning after a wine-night crying jag. De-puff and disassociate https://t.co/3iSJ7YI3Pt — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) September 5, 2022

Proof that Chris Pine is a good actor – he didn’t make a “what the fuck is this idiot on about” face or burst into hysterical laughter listening to his co-star answer (if you can call it that) this question. I would’ve lost my shit…I DID lose my shit 😂 https://t.co/tk4xsivtMt — SiuolRevol28 (@SuiolRevol28) September 5, 2022

Others also poked fun at the controversies surrounding the film, which has been dogged by rumours of star Florence Pugh not getting along with director Olivia Wilde and more.

chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying "see you at the movies!", brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation…maybe cinema really is back — mon iver 🫡 (@waystarroyhoe) September 5, 2022

Imagine being Chris Pine, a PROFESSIONAL actor. Flip phone is charged. Feminist theory books on deck for your down time between junkets. You show up to your cast HATING each other and you get stuck on a junket with a man who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow. — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special ✨ (@hiimbobbi) September 5, 2022

Olivia Wilde: Florence Pugh is a force. When you watch this film, you're gonna say "That's Florence Pugh"

Harry Styles: I'm not an actor, I am an actor, you know?

Chris Pine: *Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps* — Ben Crew – Muppets Gatsby (@BenjaminCrew1) September 5, 2022