Chris Pine and Florence Pugh attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Chris Pine has had many viral moments while promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” with his co-stars at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor hit the red carpet for Monday’s premiere and chose to get behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Pine took multiple snaps of Florence Pugh with a disposable camera, and fans are loving it.

See some of the reaction below.

I’m here for this!! She is the moment and they all know it🤩 https://t.co/xtKUtbZFZp — Laura Moya (@lauraelyse16) September 5, 2022

Me and my partners at a party trying to document my ridiculous outfit https://t.co/s7ZLzJSoSp pic.twitter.com/8JSv6wK5u6 — pink nightmare (@Themaplewitch) September 5, 2022

he really said you're doing amazing sweetie 😭 https://t.co/PBRTY1aJvi — a¹¹ (｡•́︿•̀｡:·） (@pwoojins_) September 6, 2022

chris be like: ,,you're doing amazing sweetie " https://t.co/lkq5egwjVK — bigger than lada | 11th november (@otbxhappier) September 6, 2022

Rich people are feuding, but this is what’s really important – Chris Pine photographing Florence Pugh with his disposable camera like a proud dad pic.twitter.com/Ay6lDz6je0 — Skylar Patridge (@SkyePatridge) September 6, 2022

Pine also had people talking online after appearing to zone out at Monday’s press conference while his co-star Harry Styles was talking.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

In another viral video Styles seemingly spits at Pine as he took his seat at the premiere.

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022

“Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Pugh and Styles as lead characters Alice and Jack, has hit numerous headlines recently.

Director and star of the film Olivia Wilde was asked about a rumoured feud with Pugh during the press conference.

Wilde responded, “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune’.”

She continued, “I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”