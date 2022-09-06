Mindy Kaling speaks candidly about her decision to start a family on her own in a new interview for Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex and Kaling talk about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of living life as a single, unmarried woman in the chat.

Kaling, who is mom to Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, admits she’s “vulnerable” when talking about why she did not marry.

The star of “The Office” shares, “It makes me emotional. I would love… I have such a great relationship with my dad. We’re so different from each other, but he is just everything to me.

“And I do know that that would be so valuable for my kids, you know, that they have a dad.

“It wasn’t our family’s lot in life and I do think about it with wistfulness and then also fear, like, ‘What will they think when they get older about that?'”

Kaling, whose parents are from India but she was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, adds that she thinks that people probably think of her as a “spinster.”

She tells Markle, “There’s a whole Indian angle on it too, to choose to have your own children by yourself.

“I haven’t been to India since [I was] 14, but you start thinking, like, Okay, what do my relatives in India think about this? Is this causing tremendous shame upon our family that I made this decision?

“And I think I can make myself go crazy if I think too much about those things eventually, it’s just the thing of like I will, this will be maddening,” insisting: “I can’t think about this anymore. I have to just live my life to make myself and the people in my immediate family happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kaling reveals how she waited until she was in her late 30s before having children because she wanted to make sure she was financially stable to raise a family.

Praising her father and stepmom who help a lot, as well as her nanny who lives with her, Kaling says, “I knew I needed the resources to be able to do it comfortably, not everyone has those abilities but I happen to.”