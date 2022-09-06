Jennifer Lawrence stars on the cover of the October issue of Vogue magazine, and inside, chats all things motherhood, politics, and her new film “Causeway”, which will premiere Sept. 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 32-year-old actress admits that she initially didn’t know why she pursued the psychological drama as her production company Excellent Cadaver’s first project.

READ MORE: Report: Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth To First Child

“I think I was just off-the-bat drawn to the rhythm. But I miss the slow melody of a character-driven story. I was like, ‘We have to make this. Let’s make it now,'” she tells Vogue. “I don’t really know why I’m making a movie or why I’m drawn to make a movie until it’s in retrospect.”

Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: Tina Barney

In the film, Lawrence takes on the role of Lynsey, an American soldier learning how to cope with trauma upon returning to her hometown of New Orleans after “her vehicle hit an explosive” in Afghanistan, “injuring her body and brain.”

The actress reveals that Lynsey’s “untenable home” and “inability to commit to one thing or another because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but huge” is what connected her to the character, given “that specific time in my life.”

Lawrence explains: “So much was going on with me at that time that I didn’t realize. Until I was back, pregnant, married, making it. And I was just like, ‘Oh, this is a woman who is scared to commit.'”

Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: Tina Barney

The “Don’t Look Up” star related to her character more so following a two-year gap between 2019, when “Causeway” began filming, and 2021, when production resumed post-pandemic. Within that time, Lawrence entered a new chapter in her life — motherhood — which forced her to “question whether she has it in her to give and accept love,” just like Lynsey.

READ MORE: Meryl Streep Reveals She Is As A ‘Real Housewives’ Fan To Jennifer Lawrence’s Delight

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood…. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’” Lawrence says of the emotional challenges that come with being a new mother.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she shares. “Like, ‘Now is Day 1 of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love…. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: Tina Barney

Lawrence says her heart also “breaks” for America following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. A lot of her disappointment stems from her own family members in Louisville, Kentucky, including her own father.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different,” she says, referring to how the 2016 election had caused a rift in her family. “The information they are getting is different. Their life is different. I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t.”

Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: Tina Barney

“I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Clears Up Her ‘I Was A Little Republican’ Comments

“How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she asks, questioning her family’s different political views.

Lawrence dives deeper into growing up in a conservative home and falling in love with motherhood in Vogue‘s October issue, available on newsstands September 20.