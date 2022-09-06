A local news anchor is sharing her scary story.

Julie Chin, who is an anchor for NBC affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealed in a Facebook post that she suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” during a live broadcast Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Toronto News Anchor Swallows A Fly During Live TV Segment

In her post, Chin first thanked viewers for their expressions of concern as she was evidently unable to read the words on her teleprompter.

“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning,” she explained. “Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened.”

Recalling the events that morning, Chin said, “The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

She added, “If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

Thankfully, Chin’s co-workers immediately recognized something was seriously wrong and called 911.

“I’ve always said I work on the best team, and this is one more reason why,” Chin said.

The anchor spent several days in hospital undergoing tests, and she thanked all the emergency responders and medical professionals, along with family, friends and colleagues for their support and bringing humour to keep her spirits up.

“My Dad jokes this is the first extended period of time I’ve spent by myself since my son was born, and he’s right,” she said.

READ MORE: News Anchor Channels ‘Don’t Look Up’ To Downplay ‘Lethal Weather’ While Reporting On British Heatwave

Chin added, “I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine.”

She also shared an important message for viewers on recognizing a stroke as it happens.

“I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical. This acronym helps identify the symptoms to look for: BE FAST and then if needed, be fast and call 911,” she wrote. “B.alance (Sudden loss of balance), E.yes (Sudden vision changes), F.ace (Facial droop), A.rms (One arm drifts downward), S.peech (Slurred/confused speech), T.ime & Terrible headache.”

Finally, Chin said, “In a few days, I’ll be back at the desk sharing the stories I love with the community I love. Thank you all for loving me and supporting me so well.”