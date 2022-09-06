The Venice Film Festival audience were enraptured with “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest received a rapturous 13-minute standing ovation for stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and McDonagh.

According to Variety, the ovation was the “longest and loudest reception” of any film screened, including a six-minute ovation for “The Whale”, which brought star Brendan Fraser to tears earlier in the fest.

Heading to TIFF this month, “The Banshees of Inisherin” reteams the “In Bruges” director and stars for the story of a life-long friendship that abruptly comes to an end. The film received glowing reviews from critics, launching it directly into the Oscar conversation.

Variety points out that Farrell “broke with tradition by wading into the crowd to take selfies with fans and sign autographs, which only made the cheering grow louder and more sustained.”

McDonagh’s last film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, won Oscars for its stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell. The film also won TIFF’s coveted People’s Choice Award in 2017.