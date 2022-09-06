Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling share many emotional moments during the latest “Archetypes” podcast episode.

The Duchess of Sussex sits down with Kaling for this week’s instalment, with the actress, according to the description, opening up “in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family on her own.”

Towards the end of the candid chat, Markle and Kaling bond over not having many friends at school and being outsiders.

As Kaling insists she wouldn’t have pictured that person to be Markle, she adds that she just assumed the duchess was the “hot girl who has her head screwed on right.”

As Kaling asks, “Were you not the pretty one growing up?” Markle insists: “God, no!” adding that she was an “ugly duckling,” had “massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap” in her teeth.

Markle tells a surprised Kaling of growing up, “It was really hard… I grew up in L.A. and I went to Hollywood Schoolhouse right there, you know?

“And then went to Immaculate Heart, [the] all-girls Catholic school for grade school and high school , but I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in.”

Markle admits she then became the president of all kinds of clubs just so she could say she had “meetings at lunchtime” and “didn’t have to worry” about finding someone to sit with, because she’d always be busy.

Kaling says that made her “very emotional,” adding: “I’m happy that people know that because I think people see you and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, like the wedding, the couture fittings for that, and this, and that.’

“I certainly didn’t know that about you and that’s nice to know.”

As Markle questions why that feels emotional to Kaling, she replies: “I think it feels emotional because no matter how much we achieve or the access that we have to again these rarefied spaces it’s when I think of that little girl that you mentioned…

“You seem so intimidating, your life is together, you’re so beautiful.

“Even in the Oprah thing, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, she has chickens….’ Like, who has their s**t together enough to raise chickens and kids like, ‘Come on!’

“It’s nice to know that you were [once] a lonely kid who didn’t like necessarily being that way.”