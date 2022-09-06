Armie Hammer’s ex is speaking out.

In a statement to People, Courtney Vucekovich responded to viewers questioning the validity of a photo of a bite mark featured in the documentary series “House of Hammer”.

READ MORE: Woman Who Accused Armie Hammer Of Rape Slams Discovery+ Documentary For ‘Exploiting My Trauma’

The series documents the allegations of abuse against Hammer, including one moment picked out by viewers on TikTok and other social media platforms.

With a photo of the alleged bite mark onscreen, Vucekovich says in the doc, “I think Armie took that picture. He bites really hard. And he tells you to wear them like a badge of honour, almost like he convinced me I’m lucky to have it.”

But as users pointed out, the photo is actually one found online of a bite-mark tattoo, not an actual bite.

“When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages, including countless images and videos,” Vucekovich said in her statement responding to the issue. “The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body.”

She added, “I have chosen to tell my story to shed light on what I experienced within my relationship in hopes others are not put in the same situation.”

READ MORE: Casey Hammer On Growing Up In The ‘House Of Hammer’, Says She ‘Wasn’t Shocked’ By Armie Hammer Abuse Allegations

A spokesperson to the company that produced the series told People, “We take seriously the responsibility of representing victims’ stories. When new information came forward about this series we immediately began investigating it and will make any appropriate changes as quickly as possible. We are proud of those who came forward to share their truth to the public — including Courtney Vucekovich and Casey Hammer — and stand firmly behind the important message in this docuseries.”

They have also said that the photo will be removed from the documentary, which is streaming on Discovery+.