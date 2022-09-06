Luke Combs does right by his fans.

Over the weekend, the country star performed a show at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, and he began with an interesting announcement.

READ MORE: Luke Combs Stars As Terrible Fishing Store Salesman In Hilarious Skit

“I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets,” he informed the crowd. “As of 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do.”

Despite the refunds, Combs performed the concert anyway.

There’s a reason you can find similarities in successful people, even in different arenas. Many lessons can be learned from this 2 minute video of Luke Combs. pic.twitter.com/C1eheoSXYA — Bailey Montgomery (@BAMontgomeryMU) September 6, 2022

“[My voice is not] what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it,” Combs explained. “So, we’re going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we’re going to do the very damn best.”

He added that he was going to give fans “everything that I have. I am so sorry, so sorry.”

READ MORE: Luke Combs Shares Memorable Moment With Teen Battling Leukemia After Giving Her The ‘Trip Of A Lifetime’

At another show over the weekend, Combs made two young fans’ night, spotting their sign, which informed him that they had spent time stacking wood for money in order to buy concert tickets.

WATCH: @lukecombs stop a concert to give young fans who stacked wood to buy their tickets $140.#countrymusic #lukecombs pic.twitter.com/Pq7hJXkpTo — Stuart Banford (@StuartBanford) September 4, 2022

As a gift, Combs gave the kids $140 to cover the cost of the tickets, and signed their hats, too.