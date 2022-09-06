Click to share this via email

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready for the next Invictus Games.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the One Year to Go celebration, looking ahead toward the international sporting event.

The couple were greeted by local officials at city hall, with a big red carpet entrance in front of crowds gathered to watch.

Harry also took time for some selfies with fans waiting to watch the celebration.

Germany was originally announced as the next host of the Invictus Games in 2020, to be held following the games in the Netherlands.

But due to the pandemic, the Netherlands games, which were intended to be held in 2020, were pushed back to 2022, bumping Germany by one year.

The Invictus Games in Düsseldorf will be held from Sept. 9 to 16, 2023.

Toronto hosted the Invictus Games in 2017.