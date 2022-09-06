Warning: Spoilers for the first two episodes of “The Rings of Power”.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has finally debuted on Prime Video with the first two episodes streaming now.

ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman and Carlos Bustamante, along with radio host Fred Kennedy, are joining forces to break down the first two episodes during a special livestream event “ETC After” on YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET.

“The Rings Of Power” attracted more than 25 million viewers globally on its first day on the streaming service, making it Prime Video’s largest premiere ever, breaking all previous records.

The prequel series follows the Second Age of Middle-earth in a time set several thousand years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”.

The premiere episode picks up with a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), a character first seen in Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, who has been on the hunt for any remaining traces of evil. In addition to many other characters, audiences are also introduced to a handsome stranger named Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who finds himself stranded with Galadriel, as well as High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), who has his own concerns about Galadriel’s mission.

Following the show’s two-episode premiere, “ETC After” goes in depth to break down all the epic moments, including biggest takeaways, fan-favourite characters, fan-theories, and much more. Plus, we highlight the women of Middle Earth, from Elven Warriors and Human Healers to Dwarf Royalty and kind-hearted Hobbits, these women are doing it all.

The first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” are now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays.

Watch ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Carlos Bustamante, and Fearless Fred break down the first two episodes above.