The Backstreet Boys are giving fans an early Christmas gift with the release of their first new single off their forthcoming Christmas album.

The boy band dropped the beloved holiday track “Last Christmas” on Tuesday. They reimagined the 1984 original song by Wham!, however the lyrics remain unchanged.

Along with the festive new tune, the Backstreet Boys shared an accompanying lyric video.

A Very Backstreet Christmas, dropping Oct. 14, marks the group’s first holiday album and their first recorded studio project in three years. The album includes other popular Christmas songs like “White Christmas”, “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, along with three original tracks titled “Christmas in New York”, “Together” and “Happy Days”.

SURPRISE!!! “Last Christmas,” the debut single off our upcoming album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ is out now! ❤️ Pre-save the album and hear “Last Christmas” instantly! 🎄Listen & pre-save at https://t.co/MzholM3g46 pic.twitter.com/jhfR7ISBOF — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) September 6, 2022

Ahead of the album release, the Backstreet Boys will continue to perform the remaining U.S. shows on their “DNA” world tour before heading to Portugal in October to kick off the European leg.