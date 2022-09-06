The harrowing new trailer for “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been released ahead of the movie’s premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix dropped the teaser for the flick, which is Germany’s official submission for the 2023 Academy Awards for the Best International Film category, before it gets shown at TIFF on September 12.

“All Quiet on the Western Front”. Credit: Netflix

“All Quiet on the Western Front”. — Netflix

A caption on the clip states, “Death is not an adventure to those who stand face to face with it,” before the soldiers head to fight on the Western Front of World War I.

A synopsis reads, “‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I.

“Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

“The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Heading To TIFF 2022 For Special ‘In Conversation With…’ Appearance

“All Quiet on the Western Front”. Credit: Netflix

The upcoming movie stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Thibault De Montalembert, with Daniel Brühl, and Devid Striesow.

READ MORE: First Look At Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ Ahead Of His TIFF Tribute Awards Honour

Following an exclusive engagement at the Paris Theater in New York on October 7, the film will expand to select theatres from October 14, before launching on Netflix on October 28.