Joan Collin has no time for the royals.

On Monday, the 89-year-old actress appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to talk about her new musical film “Tomorrow Morning” and threw some shade in Meghan Markle’s direction.

READ MORE: Joan Collins Says There Are A Lot Of Actresses Haven’t Had Plastic Surgery: ‘There’s Many Of Us’

Asked about the “other Duchesses” making headlines these days, Dame Joan joked, “Who could that be? I have no idea.”

When asked more specifically about Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to the U.K., Collins responded, “Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?”

READ MORE: Joan Collins Compares Her Infamous ‘Dynasty’ Slap-Fight To Chris Rock & Will Smith

Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. this week for the first time since attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

They went to Manchester, where Meghan delivered a speech on gender equality at the One Young World 2022 Summit, before jetting off to Germany for an event marking one year until the Invictus Games there.