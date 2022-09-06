Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The trailer for James Gray’s “Armageddon Time”, starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and more, is here.

Hopkins’ onscreen grandson Paul Graff, played by Banks Repeta, is told off for hanging out with his Black best friend Johnny Crocker (Jaylin Webb) in the newly-released trailer.

Hopkins’ Aaron Graff then talks about his own Jewish heritage in the clip, recalling how his mother had to move to the U.S. otherwise she’d get killed.

He asks his grandson when the youngster says he didn’t say anything to the bullies, “You think that’s smart?”

“Next time those schmucks say anything bad, you’re going to say something,” Hopkins tells his grandson in the teaser, adding: “You’re going to be a mensch, okay?”

Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff and Anthony Hopkins as Grandpa Aaron Rabinowitz in director James Gray’s “ARMAGEDDON TIME”. — Courtesy of Anne Joyce / Focus Features

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Shares The Reason She Broke Up With Sir Anthony Hopkins And It Involves Hannibal Lecter

The flick is “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream,” a synopsis confirms. Jeremy Strong also stars in the movie.

Jaylin Webb stars as Johnny Crocker and Michael Banks Repeta stars as Paul Graff in director James Gray’s “ARMAGEDDON TIME”, a Focus Features release. Courtesy of Focus Features

READ MORE: Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway Talk Getting Deep Into Character In New ‘Actors On Actors’ Interview

Jessica Chastain even makes a cameo as Maryanne Trump.

“Armageddon Time” hits select theatres on October 28.