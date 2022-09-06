Justin Bieber is still in need of some rest.

On Tuesday, the Canadian pop superstar announced the unfortunate news that he is putting his Justice World Tour on pause once again due to health reasons.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of my Justice Tour,” he began.

Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” Bieber went on. “I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said, adding, “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Finally, he said, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Before announcing the suspension, the Justine tour still had 70 shows left, running through March 2023.

A source told TMZ that there may be a chance Bieber restarts the tour if he is feeling healthy again.