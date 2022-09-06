Kim Kardashian revealed further details about her new true-crime podcast in the latest issue of Interview.

The Skims founder, who signed a podcast deal with Spotify in 2020, shared: “It’s called ‘The System’.

“The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio.”

Kardashian, who flashed her bare behind in the Interview cover shoot, went on, “There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth,” without revealing when it would be released.

Elsewhere in the interview, fashion designer Mel Ottenberg asked Kardashian whether she felt like she had anything left to prove given she’s done so much.

Kardashian continued: “I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself.

“My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

She added of whether studying law has affected how she absorbs what’s going on in America right now: “Absolutely. I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned—it’s fascinating and scary.”

Kardashian went on to say, “Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress—it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy.

“If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”