CM Punk had a lot to get off his chest in the aftermath of AEW All Out.

Punk recaptured the AEW World Championship at the conclusion of All Elite Wrestling’s quarterly pay-per-view event on Sunday night. During a post-show press conference — one that straddles the line between performative and non-fiction — Punk was heated. After an emotional rant about AEW affairs, Punk was asked about the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“F**k Sidney Crosby, f**k [Evgeni] Malkin,…” Punk said to an audible laugh from the reporters in the room. “And you know what? F**k Ron Francis. How about that? I’m still f**king pissed.”

Punk is a Chicago Blackhawks diehard and a proud representative of the city.

Emotions were high at the presser. Punk — real name Phil Brooks — heavily criticized executive vice-presidents and active professional wrestlers Kenny Omega (real name Tyson Smith), Matt Jackson (Matthew Massie) and Nick Jackson (Nicholas Massie), as well as former AEW champion “Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Blake Woltz) for allegedly unprofessional behaviour. He also addressed reports involving a power dynamic behind the scenes involving him and former friend Colt Cabana (Scott Colton) who filed lawsuits against each other in 2018.

The heat reportedly culminated in Punk and longtime friend Ace Steel (Christopher Guy) getting into a legitimate, unscripted physical altercation with Omega and the Jacksons backstage