Chris Pine isn’t playing the rumour game.

In a statement to People, a rep for the actor denied that his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Harry Styles spat on him at the Venice premiere of the film.

Clips had circulated on Twitter showing the alleged incident, in which Styles takes his seat and appears to spit, with Pine then reacting in astonishment.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

But the rep denied that that is what happened: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The rep added, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

A source close to Styles also told The Guardian of the alleged incident, “This is not true.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” has been the subject of a swirl of drama and controversy, including claims that star Florence Pugh did not get along with director Olivia Wilde and has avoided doing press for the film.

Additionally, Shia LaBeouf came forward with evidence recently refuting Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the film before being replaced by Styles.