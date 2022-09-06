Kim Kardashian has no bad blood with Pete Davidson.

In a new interview with Mel Ottenberg of Interview Magazine, the reality star talked about her relationship with the “SNL” comedian, her family, and her future aspirations.

The exes split from each other in early August after 9 months of dating.

Despite their separation, Kardashian had nothing but praise for him when Ottenberg teased her about his “BDE”.

“He’s a cutie,” Kardashian said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

A source told Us Magazine that the breakup was mutual and there was no resentment between the two.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” they said. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

The pair first met while on “SNL” where they shared an onscreen kiss together in a skit. When asked about a possible acting career, “The Kardashians” star was open to the idea.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” she replied. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

As for now, the 41-year-old is focused on catching up on sleep and parenting her children.

“Maybe a little bit more sleep,” she joked in response to a question about her wants. “Maybe kids that I don’t have to f–king bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?”

Read the full interview at Interview Magazine.