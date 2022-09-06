Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey is going to need to invest in some new shoes.

Carey and her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, ventured to the iconic Cedar Point amusement park over Labour Day Weekend. The trio had a blast but the “Obsessed” singer learned an important lesson about active footwear.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint!” Carey captioned the post. “Never again with the heels though! 😂”

Debbie Gibson, a fellow musician, teased Carey about the “New Yorker thing” about avoiding uncomfortable shoe situations.

Cedar Point is located in Sandusky, Ohio and is considered the second-oldest operating amusement park in the U.S. It opened its doors for the first time in 1870.

Carey shares her two children with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.