When viewers first met Dr. Meredith Grey, she was one of the new crop of interns brought into what was then known as Seattle Grace Hospital.

Now, nearly two decades later, Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) is seen greeting the new batch of surgical residents in a teaser for the upcoming 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

In the clip, Meredith is seen bringing the interns into an operating room. “Congratulations,” she tells them. “You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment… and you will end them.”

The video then features the actors who play the fledgling doctors — characterized as “diamonds in the rough” — describing their characters.

Alexis Floyd (“Inventing Anna”) shares that her character, Simone Griffith, “brings a very grounded but emotional connection to her work.

Then there’s Adelaide Kane (“Reign”), who says her character, Jules Millin, “can be a little bit bossy, a little bit impulsive, but she’s very kindhearted.”

Niko Terho plays Lucas Adams, who “is trying to prove that he deserves to be there.”

“Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. is Benson “Blue” Kwan, who’s “striving to be No. 1.”

Finally, Midori Francis (“Dash & Lily”) plays Mika Yasuda, whom she describes as “a jokester and likes to make people laugh,” but sometimes finds her sense of humour lands her in trouble.

“This season, the hospital is going through a bit of a rebirth,” explains Floyd of all the new characters, with the hospital attempting to re-establish its role as one of the top residency hospitals while the doctors that fans already know and love will also find themselves faced with second chances.

The new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” kicks off Oct. 6.